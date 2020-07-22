Former Illini Assistant Vic Koenning Parts Ways With West Virginia

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Former Illinois assistant coach Vic Koenning no longer works at West Virginia.

The university’s football program announced Wednesday morning they’ve agreed on separation terms to terminate the contract of its defensive coordinator after Koenning was placed on administrative leave after the university investigated accusations of inappropriate behavior.

West Virginia sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr., called for “a change in our program,” last month in a long social media post detailing what he considered inappropriate language and insensitive behavior from the Mountaineers defensive coordinator.

Martin’s accusations against Koenning included alienating both Martin and former West Virginia defensive back Derrek Pitts over their religious beliefs, using a slur for mental illness in the direction of players during practice and using insensitive language toward the 'Black Lives Matter' protestors in a Zoom video conference meeting with his players.

"This mutual separation is in the best interest of our football program,” West Virginia athletics director Shane Lyons said via a university statement. “Coach Brown and I have set high expectations for our coaches, staff and student-athletes, and it is that culture that will allow us to compete for championships. We are moving forward as a program and our coaches, staff and student-athletes have my complete confidence and support."

Martin also alleged he has had meetings with West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown about Koenning’s alleged mistreatment of players since Koenning’s hiring in Jan. 2019. The player further stated that he has kept this past incidents quiet due to he “didn’t want to bring negativity to the program.”

“As I've stated previously, I care deeply about Vic and every player, coach, staff member, and administrator who touches our program,” Brown said in a university statement. “This decision was not made lightly and both parties agree that it places us in the best position to positively move forward. Vic has meant a lot to this program over the past 18 months and to me, personally, for our time together both here and at Troy University. I know that Vic will find continued success as a coach. However, Vic and I both reached the conclusion that the current circumstances make continuing in his role as Defensive Coordinator challenging. At the end of the day, we all – Vic included – want what is best for our program."

Koenning was the defensive coordinator at Illinois from 2010-11 under then-head coach Ron Zook and the Illini won the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl against UCLA after Zook was fired before the game.

Koenning had two seasons remaining on his contract valued at $1,074,059. According to the release sent out by West Virginia on Wednesday, the separation agreement calls for Koenning to receive $591,451 over the next 19 months.

“I remain apologetic to anyone who perceived something I said or did as hurtful,” Koenning said in a university statement. “That was never my intent. I wish to thank all the current and former players, coaches and colleagues – of all different ethnicities and backgrounds – whose support and encouragement have been invaluable to me and my family. I am relieved the process is over but will be forever changed by the experience. Personally, I'd love to get back to coaching our guys, but I know that doing so would create additional scrutiny and lingering distractions for our program. Taking all this into consideration, we have come to this mutual decision to separate. I will always be grateful for the relationships formed with so many players, coaches and WVU supporters. I am not done coaching. I remain passionate about leading young men and look forward to the next coaching chapter in my life. I wish nothing but the best for all Mountaineers."

Koenning has had a lot of stops in his coaching career before following Brown to West Virginia after being a part of his staff at Troy from 2015-2018. Previously Koenning was associate head coach at North Carolina from 2012-14 under Larry Fedora, Kansas State associate head coach in 2009 under Bill Snyder, Clemson defensive coordinator from 2005-08 under Tommy Bowden, Troy defensive coordinator from 2003-04, defensive coordinator from 1997-99 at Wyoming and an assistant at Memphis from 1986-96. Koenning’s only full-season head-coaching experience came by going 5-29 in three seasons at Wyoming from 2000-02.