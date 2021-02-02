FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
VIDEO: Graduate Transfer LB Calvin Hart Jr. Signs With Illinois

New Illinois transfer linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. conducted a Zoom media conference on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- New Illinois transfer linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. conducted a Zoom media conference on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Among the topics discussed were his recruitment done by Illinois new coaching staff Bret Bielema and the reasons he chose the Illini program as a transfer. 

As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Hart Jr. was the backup weak-side linebacker for the North Carolina State defense and recorded had 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker will join a position group with the Illini that before his verbal pledge had five scholarship linebackers set to return to the Illinois roster in 2021 and only junior Khalan Tolson, sophomore Tarique Barnes and freshman Shammond Cooper had playing experience from this past season.

