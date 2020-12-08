VIDEO: Tuesday Game Week - Illinois WR Casey Washington - Dec. 8

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois sophomore wide receiver Casey Washington spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Washington continues to get more snaps over the course of a game and had two catches for 22 yards during the 35-21 loss to Iowa last weekend.

The topics included the upcoming matchup at No. 15 Northwestern (5-1) for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN2, his memories of the rivalry week at his high school and how he's approached his second year of college football.

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Micah Dew-Treadway (18) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Casey Washington (8) during the first half of the 2020 game at Memorial Stadium. Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports

Washington is fourth in receptions at Illinois this season with eight carries for 93 yards and has yet to find the end zone. Last season as a freshman, Washington played in 10 games and started five contests to finish with 11 receptions for 132 yards on the season. Five starts is the sixth-most in Illinois history by a true freshman wide receiver

Washington is the 14th true freshman wide receiver in Illinois history to start multiple games and he had his career-highs of four catches for 55 yards in season-finale rivalry game loss vs. Northwestern.