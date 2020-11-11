SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

VIDEO: Tuesday Game Week - Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois sophomore cornerback Devon Witherspoon spoke to local and statewide media on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The topics included the 0-3 start to what was considered a promising 2020 season and the upcoming matchup at Rutgers (1-2) for a 11 a.m. kickoff on BTN, his first career interception in the 41-14 loss to Minnesota this past weekend and the need for improvement in the Illini defense. 

Witherspoon played in all 13 games and started three at cornerback last season with 33 tackles, two PBUs on the season and led the team in special teams tackles (13). Witherspoon was the only true freshman defender to start a game for Illinois in 2019.

Witherspoon joined the Illini during training camp after initially planning to attend Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ayo Dosunmu Named 2020 Preseason AP All-American

Illinois star guard Ayo Dosunmu was named a first-team All-America selection by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Matthew Stevens

A Goode Day: Illini Sign 4-star Wing Luke Goode to 2021 Class

Luke Goode, a 6-foot-7 wing from Fort Wayne who committed back in April, officially signed his National Letter-of-Intent with Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

Chase Me: Illini Coaches Admit Usage Level of Chase Brown Has Been Incorrectly Low

The Illinois coaching staff unanimously admits that Chase Brown’s production and touches have been too low after the first three games of the 2020 season.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Tuesday Game Week - Illinois Coach Lovie Smith - Nov. 10

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Matthew Stevens

Illini CB & Co-Captain Nate Hobbs Back On Practice Field Tuesday

A photo from the Illinois recruiting Twitter feed showed Illinois senior cornerback Nate Hobbs (shoulder) back on the practice field and without a non-contact jersey.

Matthew Stevens

‘We need to shake some things up a little bit’: Lovie Smith Hints at Changes Coming Before Saturday’s Game at Rutgers

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith suggests changes need to be made before this weekend’s matchup at Rutgers.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois OC Rod Smith - Week 3 Review/Week 4 Preview - at Rutgers

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke to local and statewide media in his weekly media conference on Nov. 9.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois Coach Lovie Smith - Nov. 9

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 9.

Matthew Stevens

Illini RB Ra'Von Bonner Enters Transfer Portal; Lovie Smith: 'I feel really good about how we’ve treated Ra’Von'

Illinois tailback Ra'Von Bonner enters transfer portal and reportedly says he felt unwelcome to return to Illini team in 2021. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith countered that assumption on Nov. 9.

Matthew Stevens

Dosunmu and Cockburn Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Illinois' outside-inside duo of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn were named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Conference team on Nov. 9.

Matthew Stevens