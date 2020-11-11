VIDEO: Tuesday Game Week - Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois sophomore cornerback Devon Witherspoon spoke to local and statewide media on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The topics included the 0-3 start to what was considered a promising 2020 season and the upcoming matchup at Rutgers (1-2) for a 11 a.m. kickoff on BTN, his first career interception in the 41-14 loss to Minnesota this past weekend and the need for improvement in the Illini defense.

Witherspoon played in all 13 games and started three at cornerback last season with 33 tackles, two PBUs on the season and led the team in special teams tackles (13). Witherspoon was the only true freshman defender to start a game for Illinois in 2019.

Witherspoon joined the Illini during training camp after initially planning to attend Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.