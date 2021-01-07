FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

VIDEO: PowerMizzou.com Publisher Gabe DeArmond on Illini's Hire of Ryan Walters

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens spoke to PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond about what Illini fans can expect out of the hiring of defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
Author:
Publish date:

According to multiple reports, including confirmation from PowerMizzou.com, Illinois has hired Ryan Walters as its defensive coordinator after he’s spent three years in the same position with the Southeastern Conference.

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens spoke to PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond about what Illini fans can expect out of the hiring of Walters.

Walters, 34, was retained as the defensive boss of the Missouri program after Eli Drinkwitz was hired to replace Barry Odom after the 2019 season. The native of Los Angeles, Calif., has been part of Mizzou's staff since 2015, was promoted to defensive coordinator at the end of the 2017 season. Walters agreed to a contract extension through the 2022 season that pays him an annual salary of $900,000 making him the highest paid assistant coach on Drinkwitz’s Missouri staff.

The 2019 Missouri defense in Odom’s final season as the Tigers head coach ranked among the nation’s best in total defense at 14th nationally in yards per game (312 ypg) and 17th in scoring (19.4 ppg). However, during this 2020 campaign, Missouri fell to 66th nationally in total defense (408 ypg) and 85th in scoring defense by allowing 32.3 points per game.

GABE-DEARMOND-8-30-20
Football

VIDEO: PowerMizzou.com Publisher Gabe DeArmond on Illini's Hire of Ryan Walters

Underwood_1-6-21
Basketball

PRE-GAME VIDEO: Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Northwestern Matchup

5509b87783792.image_
Football

REPORTS: Illinois Hires Missouri Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters as New Defensive Boss

bc7fx2cD_400x400
Football

Cory Patterson Retained to Bret Bielema's Illini Staff; Patterson to Coach Running Backs

zoom_1
Football

VIDEO: Jamal Woods Announces Return to Illini for 2021 Season

USATSI_13323228 (1)
Football

Illini Address Severe Need at LB Adding N.C. State's Calvin Hart Jr.

ndX7wPsv
Recruiting

Illini Get First Commit of Bret Bielema Era: 3-star 2021 TB Joshua McCray

Screen Shot 2020-12-21 at 2.14.45 PM
Football

Illini Football 2021 Coming & Going List + UPDATED 2021 Scholarship Chart

Screen Shot 2021-01-04 at 10.09.47 PM
Football

REPORT: Trio of Candidates Interview for Illini Defensive Coordinator Opening