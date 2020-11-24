SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois Coach Lovie Smith - Nov. 23

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 23.

The topics included the 41-23 win at Nebraska last weekend and the upcoming matchup vs. No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) for a 11 a.m. kickoff on FS1.

Smith, who is 16-37 in his fifth year at Illinois, is coming off a 2019 season where he led Illinois to the Redbox Bowl, the program’s first bowl in five years. The 2019 season included wins at Purdue, Michigan State and upset home win against then-No. 6 Wisconsin where the Illini entered the day as a 30-point underdog before James McCourt's 39-yard field goal as time expired sent fans rushing to the Memorial Stadium field in one of the greatest Homecoming scenes in school history.

Smith is the 25th head football coach at Illinois, and the second to move directly from an NFL head coach position (John Mackovic went from the Kansas City Chiefs in 1986 and was hired by Illinois in 1988). With Smith’s appointment to lead the Illini football team, he became the Illini’s first African-American head football coach.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Illinois OC Rod Smith - Week 5 Review/Week 6 Preview - vs. Ohio State

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 23.

Matthew Stevens

From ‘The Game’ to “Just Another Game”: Brandon Peters Gets His First Start vs. Ohio State

Illinois senior quarterback Brandon Peters, a Michigan graduate transfer, will get his first career start against Ohio State after watching the Buckeyes beat his Wolverines in 2017 and 2018.

Matthew Stevens

POSTGAME VIDEO: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 - Illini Punter Blake Hayes

Illinois senior punter Blake Hayes spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 41-23 win at Nebraska Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

Cornjerkers: Illini Rout Nebraska 41-23

The 41-23 victory at Nebraska, which was the first for the Illini program in Lincoln since Red Grange was in the backfield in 1924.

Matthew Stevens

POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 41, Nebraska 23: Illini QB Brandon Peters

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 41-23 win at Nebraska Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 41, Nebraska 23: Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 41-23 win at Nebraska Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

'We wanted to get Tarique Barnes on the field': Illini Going With New MLB Look

Illinois fans should likely get ready to see a lot more of sophomore linebacker Tarique Barnes in the middle of the Illini's defense.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois OC Rod Smith - Week 4 Review/Week 5 Preview - at Nebraska

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 16.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois Coach Lovie Smith - Nov. 16

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 16.

Matthew Stevens

Lovie Smith’s Choice: Play “our starting QB” Brandon Peters or “our other QB” Isaiah Williams

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith is refusing to officially name a starting quarterback for the Illini’s upcoming game at Nebraska but is referring verbally to one player as “our starting quarterback”.

Matthew Stevens