IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illinois OT Alex Palczewski After Preseason Practice No. 1

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior right tackle Alex Palczewski was asked what game this season he was most excited to play. The 310-pounder from Mount Prospect, Ill., needed only one pointer finger to make his point. 

"Game number one," Palczewski said in reference to the season opener against Ohio State. 

The Illini have less than a month to prepare for a scheduled season opener on Thursday night Sept. 3 against Big Ten defending champion Ohio State, who was ranked No. 2 in the preseason USA Today Coaches poll released Thursday morning.

USATSI_13730488 (1)
Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) and teammates come off the field before the 2019 game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Palczewski said Thursday his mother is a nurse who works on the Intensive Care Unit floor and works with COVID-19 patients. He told reporters after the first day of preseason practice that he intentionally showed his mom, Bozena Palczewski, the plan so she would be comfortable with him playing in the 2020 season.

“She’s seen very young people, in their 30s," Palczewski said. "Obviously we’re very healthy dudes; we’re college Division I athletes. It’s how serious this can be. Maybe it might not affect us but maybe if we transmit it to one of these coaches or a pedestrian or someone, eventually it can reach someone who has immune deficiency. Being serious with it, always wearing a mask and being smart."

"Obviously at the end of the day, it’s their lives but telling them if one guy messes up, there’s a chance at least 30 days have to quarantine, especially with CDC guidelines where it takes as much as one single contact to get you out,' Palczewski said of stressing social distancing and avoiding public places without masks and proper protocol with his teammates outside of the football facilities. "We’re telling everyone to be smart. Don’t go out, don’t see the girl, just take care of business."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illini’s Worst Kept Secret: Jake Hansen Is The New Middle Linebacker

After teasing the positional move throughout the summer months, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith announced Thursday he’s giving the middle linebacker spot to Jake Hansen.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith After 1st Day Of Preseason Practice

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith speaks to reporters following the first day of the Illini's preseason practice on Aug. 6, 2020.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Football Agrees To Play FCS Illinois State in 2028 Opener

After getting their 2020 opener cancelled to the Big Ten’s coronavirus policy, Illinois announces it has agreed to play Illinois State in eight years.

Matthew Stevens

Illini AD On 2020 Football Decisions Being Money Driven: “That’s not what this is really about”

Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman takes issue with the narrative that playing college football in the fall is completely a decision based on economics.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Adds 27-Year-Old Australian Punter to Its Roster

Illinois announces the addition of 27-year-old Australian punter Hugh Robertson to its official roster. Robertson will be on scholarship for the 2020 season.

Matthew Stevens

Louisville Transfer DB TreSean Smith & JUCO LB signee Lavar Gardner Not On Illini’s 2020 Roster

Neither Louisville neither transfer safety TreSean Smith nor linebacker Lavar Gardner reported to campus for the first day of training camp.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Football Adds Penn State As Its Additional Big Ten Game In 2020

For the eighth in the decade, Illinois will play Penn State as the Big Ten’s new 2020 schedule adds the Nittany Lions in Champaign for the Illini’s season finale.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Still Planning On Having Fans In Stands For 2020 Home Football Games

University of Illinois officials reiterated Wednesday they are still planning on having 20 percent capacity of fans in the stands for home football games in 2020.

Matthew Stevens

Illini AD Josh Whitman on Thursday Night Big Ten Opener vs. Ohio State: “Our team is going to be incredibly excited”

Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman “incredibly excited” to open Big Ten football in 2020 on a Thursday night in Champaign against the league favorite.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Football Slated To Host Ohio State For Thursday Night Season Opener

For the 16th time since 1960, Illinois will open its season with a Big Ten Conference opponent. The Illini are slated to host Ohio State for a Thursday night opener at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 3.

Matthew Stevens