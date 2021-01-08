VIDEO: New Illini Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters Media Conference

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- New Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on Jan. 8.

Walters was officially announced Thursday as the new defensive boss under Bre Bielema's staff at Illinois.

Walters, 34, was retained as the defensive boss of the Missouri program after Eli Drinkwitz was hired to replace Barry Odom after the 2019 season. The native of Los Angeles, Calif., has been part of Mizzou's staff since 2015, was promoted to defensive coordinator at the end of the 2017 season. Walters agreed to a contract extension through the 2022 season that pays him an annual salary of $900,000 making him the highest paid assistant coach on Drinkwitz’s Missouri staff.

Walters came to Missouri from Memphis in February of 2015 and was a key factor in Mizzou’s 2015 defense that finished in the Top 10 nationally in total defense, scoring defense and pass defense. As the cornerbacks coach at Memphis, Walters oversaw a defense that was among the most improved in the nation. Memphis went 10-3 in 2014, thanks in large part to its defense that ranked fifth nationally in points allowed (17.1 avg.) and 22nd in total defense (343.3 avg.) in the regular season.

According to 247Sports.com, Walters’ recruiting successes at Missouri mostly involve the St. Louis area, an area intensely and historically important to the Illini program, including being the primary recruiter for 2019 four-star safety Jalani Williams, 2021 three-star safety Tyler Hibbler and 2021 three-star defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.