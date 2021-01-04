VIDEO: Illinois football strength and conditioning coach Tenarius 'Tank' Wright

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- New Illinois football strength and conditioning coach Tenarius “Tank” Wright spoke to national, local and statewide media via Zoom video on Jan. 4.

Wright will arrive at Illinois after serving seven seasons on strength and conditioning staffs at Arkansas and Michigan before getting an on-field assistant coach job this past season as the defensive line coach at Army.

“Throughout my career I have witnessed the growth and development of young men in their college careers that put them on a path of success,” new Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said via a university release. “Tank Wright was someone who stood out to me immediately in relating and motivating people to places they have never been. He captivates their hearts and mind in new ways of thinking and training to be the best them. We are excited about the balance and integrity he will lead our strength and conditioning program while also building a foundation of work ethic and demeanor.”

Wright will take over for Lou Hernandez, who was in second stint as the leader of the Illini football strength and conditioning program from (2005-11, 2019-2020) under former Illinois head coaches Ron Zook and Lovie Smith.

Named one of college football’s rising stars in 2019, Wright made the move to Army after serving as the associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning at Michigan for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, where he helped coach and mentor two first-round draft picks, two third-round draft picks and a fifth-round pick as well.