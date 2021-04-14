VIDEO: Illini QB Brandon Peters on 2021 Spring Football Practice

Illinois senior quarterback Brandon Peters spoke to local and statewide media following a spring football practice on April 13.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior quarterback Brandon Peters spoke to local and statewide media following a spring football practice on April 13.

The topics included his team's spring preparations under new head coach Bret Bielema, offensive coordinator Tony Petersen and the quarterback positional battle between Peters and redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams.

Peters started five games at quarterback last season after missing three games (Purdue, Minnesota, Rutgers) due to COVID-19 protocols. The Michigan transfer was 39-of-80 passing for 429 yards and three touchdowns in the 2020 season.

Peters accounted for 205 passing yards and a touchdown in a win at Nebraska on Nov. 21 in his first game back after being sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

After 11 starts at quarterback, Peters finished the 2019 season fifth in the Big Ten in passing touchdowns (18), eight in yards per completion (12.4), eighth in points responsible for (126), ninth in completion percentage (55.3), ninth in passing efficiency (128.6), 10th in passing yards (1,884), and 10th in total offense (190.6).

Peters accounted for a career-high 368 passing yards and three touchdowns at Michigan State 11/9/19 in a 25-point comeback, the biggest comeback in Illinois history, to win 37-34 on a last second touchdown pass to tight end Daniel Barker.

Peters had 174 passing yards and two touchdowns vs. No. 6 Wisconsin on Oct. 19, 2019 to help Illinois win 24-23 and complete one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten history.

Peters graduated from Illinois in December 2020 with a master’s degree in recreation, sport and tourism.