VIDEO: Illini Offensive Coordinator Rod Smith Talks Day 3 of Preseason Practice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith took media questions via Zoom video conferencing following the third day of preseason practices.

On Saturday, Smith discussed topics including more COVID-19 protocols including the Big Ten Conference decision to pause on letting any of its teams have full-contact padded practices, Smith's thoughts on the offensive line, tight ends and tailback situation in his offense and the experience of returning starting quarterback Brandon Peters.

Rod Smith is in his third season as offensive coordinator at Illinois in 2020.

