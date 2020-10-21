SI.com
IlliniNow
VIDEO: Illinois TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe - Wednesday Game Week - at No. 14 Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The topics included the Oct. 23 season opener at No. 14 Wisconsin Friday night (7 p.m., BTN). Imatorbhebhe also spoke in detail about the relationship with his younger brother Josh, who is a returning star wide receiver for the Illini. 

Daniel Imatorbhebhe, who played with his younger brother at USC during the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons, has suffered through multiple lower body injuries that have kept him from any action in the last two years. The two Imatorbhebhe brothers were only healthy together for one full season (2017) at USC.

When Daniel Imatorbhebhe was healthy, he was productive as a passing target and run blocker in the Trojans offense. In 22 games, nine of which were starts, during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns, the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder had 25 receptions for 394 yards with four touchdowns including two catches for 25 yards in the 2017 Cotton Bowl loss to Ohio State.

After Daniel Imatorbhebhe received his bachelor’s degree in economic social sciences in the summer of 2018, he is eligible to be an immediately-eligible player on the Illini roster, similarly to his younger brother last year, if/when the 2020 season starts. Illinois will be the third school for Daniel Imatorbhebhe as enrolled early at Florida in the spring of 2015 after graduating a semester early from North Gwinnett (Ga.) High School to participate in 2015 spring practice but would transfer to USC by the following fall semester.

Daniel Imatorbhebhe will now be part of what is arguably the deepest pool of tight end talent in the Big Ten Conference and possibly all of college football as he will be on the depth chart with Georgia transfer Luke Ford and last year’s starter Daniel Barker.

After transferring from USC, Josh Imatorbhebhe finished last season second in Illinois history in touchdown receptions in a single season (nine), one behind the record of 10 set by David Williams in 1985 and Brandon Lloyd in 2001. Josh Imatorbhebhe, who was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the league’s media, finished fifth in the Big Ten Conference and 32nd among all Football Bowl Subdivision schools in receiving touchdowns.

