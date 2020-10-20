SI.com
IlliniNow
VIDEO: Illinois QB Brandon Peters - Week 1 Preview - at No. 14 Wisconsin

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior quarterback Brandon Peters spoke to local and statewide media in his weekly media conference on Oct. 19.

The topics included his team's preparations for the Oct. 23 season opener at No. 14 Wisconsin. 

Peters also discussed his goals for the 2020 season as he returns to Champaign as a second-year starter, something the Illini program hasn't had under fifth-year head coach Lovie Smith.

Despite missing two regular season games last year due to concussion symptoms, Brandon Peters finished the 2019 season completing 152 of 275 passes (55.2 percent) for 1,884 yards, 18 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

“He’s definitely put some work in (before he arrived back to campus in June) to help showcase his athleticism...I think that right there show a lot to this football team how important it is to our quarterback to get it done (in 2020) and hopefully it’ll continue to spread throughout the remainder of our guys as well," Illinois football strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez said in August about Peters.

From 2006 to ’16, Isiah “Juice” Williams, Nathan Scheelhaase and Wes Lunt occupied the quarterback position at Illinois and produced quality numbers. In the program’s first bowl game since 2014 and without any of his top four receiver targets, Peters completed 22 of 37 passes for 274 yards with a touchdown and one interception in a 35-20 loss to California, one of the best defenses in the Pacific 12 Conference. 

