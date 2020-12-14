VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illini LB Jake Hansen - Dec. 14

Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video on Monday, Dec. 14.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video on Monday, Dec. 14.

The topics included the news surrounding Lovie Smith's termination and the upcoming matchup vs. Penn State for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT on FS1.

The University of Illinois athletics department released a statement Sunday morning confirming Lovie Smith was informed of his termination by athletics director Josh Whitman.