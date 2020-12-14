FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illini LB Jake Hansen - Dec. 14

Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video on Monday, Dec. 14.
Author:
Publish date:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video on Monday, Dec. 14.

The topics included the news surrounding Lovie Smith's termination and the upcoming matchup vs. Penn State for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT on FS1.

The University of Illinois athletics department released a statement Sunday morning confirming Lovie Smith was informed of his termination by athletics director Josh Whitman

zoom_3
Football

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois OL Doug Kramer - Dec. 14

zoom_2
Football

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illini LB Jake Hansen - Dec. 14

zoom_1
Football

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois OC/Interim HC Rod Smith - Dec. 14

Screen_Shot_2016-03-07_at_12.21.29_PM.0.0
Football

COLUMN: My Assessment in 2016 of a Lovie Smith Illini Hiring Could Only Be Described One Way: Wrong

Screen Shot 2020-12-13 at 10.47.18 PM
Football

VIDEO PODCAST: Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette Bob Asmussen on Lovie Smith Firing & Illini Coach Search

zoom_1
Football

VIDEO: Illinois AD Josh Whitman Addresses Firing of Lovie Smith

Screen Shot 2020-12-13 at 1.46.25 PM
Football

(UPDATED) Coaching Hot Board: Who is Next To Lead Illini Football Program?

USATSI_13642370
Football

Illinois Fires Lovie Smith After Five Seasons

zoom_2
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: Missouri 81, No. 6 Illinois 78 - Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu