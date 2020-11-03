SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois LB Jake Hansen - Nov. 2

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 2.

The topics included the 31-24 loss to Purdue, the COVID-19 outbreak in the Illini team and the upcoming against Minnesota (0-2) in Champaign for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on BTN.

Hansen led all players with 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery Saturday.

Hansen, who is expected to slide in at middle linebacker on Lovie Smith’s defense this season for the Illini, was a third-team selection by Athlon’s after the 2019 Butkus Award semifinalist had 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries despite missing four games due to injury.

At one point last season, Hansen led the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranked second in the country with three fumble recoveries. He is the No. 11 graded linebacker in the nation by Pro Football Focus (81.1) and No. 6 in Power-5. Hansen had one of his best games in Orange & Blue during the Illini's 24-23 upset over No. 6 Wisconsin that sparked Illinois' current three-game winning streak. He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after two forced fumbles against the Badgers led Illinois to one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten Conference history.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

COLUMN: Lovie's COVID-19 Answers Fell Way Short of the High Image Expectations He's Previously Earned

Lovie Smith has a history of actions to warrant such cause for an elevated bar of image expectations from Illini Now/SI. On Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, he fell short.

Matthew Stevens

by

Neiweem

VIDEO: Illinois OC Rod Smith - Week 2 Review/Week 3 Preview - vs. Minnesota

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke to local and statewide media in his weekly media conference on Nov. 2.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois Coach Lovie Smith - Nov. 2

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 2.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Film Review - A Dreadful Pass Defense & Coran Taylor’s Roller Coaster

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens breaks down all the elements of the Illinois loss to Purdue Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Snap Counts & PFF Grades - Week 2 vs. Purdue

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated breaks down the snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades coming out of the Illinois loss to Purdue Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Fan Reaction - Purdue 31, Illinois 24: So...You Wanted a Football Season During a Pandemic, eh?

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens breaks down all the elements of the Illinois loss to Purdue Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

‘We just have to be better’: Illini Pass Defense Still Has Perplexing Problems

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith still confused and frustrated by a second week of blown coverages in his secondary during loss to Purdue.

Matthew Stevens

ILLINI LIVE BLOG: FINAL - Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini Fall to 0-2

Feel free to log in and join the in-game discussion as for the Illini Gameday Live Blog as Illinois hosts Purdue for a 11 a.m. kickoff.

Matthew Stevens

POSTGAME VIDEO: Purdue 31, Illinois 24 - Illini Coach Lovie Smith

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 31-24 loss to Purdue Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

BEATEN & BOILED AGAIN: Purdue Takes Care of Shorthanded Illinois 31-24

Purdue defeats a short-handed and overmatched Illinois squad 31-24 to send the Illini to 0-2 in the 2020 season.

Matthew Stevens