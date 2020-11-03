VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois LB Jake Hansen - Nov. 2

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 2.

The topics included the 31-24 loss to Purdue, the COVID-19 outbreak in the Illini team and the upcoming against Minnesota (0-2) in Champaign for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on BTN.

Hansen led all players with 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery Saturday.



Hansen, who is expected to slide in at middle linebacker on Lovie Smith’s defense this season for the Illini, was a third-team selection by Athlon’s after the 2019 Butkus Award semifinalist had 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries despite missing four games due to injury.

At one point last season, Hansen led the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranked second in the country with three fumble recoveries. He is the No. 11 graded linebacker in the nation by Pro Football Focus (81.1) and No. 6 in Power-5. Hansen had one of his best games in Orange & Blue during the Illini's 24-23 upset over No. 6 Wisconsin that sparked Illinois' current three-game winning streak. He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after two forced fumbles against the Badgers led Illinois to one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten Conference history.