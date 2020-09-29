SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith - Training Camp Day 2

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following a morning practice on Sept. 29.

The Illini fifth-year head coach more than hinted who his starting defensive tackles will be when Illinois opens the 2020 season on the weekend at Oct. 23-24 at No. 19 Wisconsin.

Smith spoke about the previous practice sessions during the month of September since the Big Ten returned to a fall football season for the 2020 season.

"I think most coaches would say that they would like more time to teach and to be able to teach where you’re not rushed," Smith said Monday. "It seems like every year I’ve been in coaching and you go into the first game, there’s never enough time. It seems like we’ve had a lot of time. We’ve had so many walk-throughs."

The Fighting Illini head coach enters his fifth season with what he called Monday "the most talented team we've had" during his tenure in Champaign.

Smith, who is 15-34 in four years at Illinois, is coming off a 2019 season where he led Illinois to the Redbox Bowl, the program’s first bowl in five years. The 2019 season included wins at Purdue, Michigan State and upset home win against then-No. 6 Wisconsin where the Illini entered the day as a 30-point underdog before James McCourt's 39-yard field goal as time expired sent fans rushing to the Memorial Stadium field in one of the greatest Homecoming scenes in school history.

Smith is the 25th head football coach at Illinois, and the second to move directly from an NFL head coach position (John Mackovic went from the Kansas City Chiefs in 1986 and was hired by Illinois in 1988). With Smith’s appointment to lead the Illini football team, he became the Illini’s first African-American head football coach.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

(UPDATED) NFL Illini - Week 3: Tracking Former Illini In NFL

How did former Illini fare during Week 3 of the 2020 season in the National Football League this week?

Matthew Stevens

Training Camp Day 2 Notebook: Lovie Hints At Illini Starting DTs

Following media availability of day two of Illini training camp (Take Two), Illini Now/SI breaks down some bullet point elements.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Selling 4-Star 2021 Wing Jordan Nesbitt As the Next Ayo

Four-star 2021 wing player Jordan Nesbitt says Illinois is selling him on the system that is flourishing for star guard Ayo Dosunmu.

Matthew Stevens

Training Camp Day 1 Notes: Kyron Cumby’s Speed Impressing Lovie

Following media availability of day one of Illini training camp (Take Two), Illini Now/SI breaks down some bullet point elements.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois WR Edwin Carter Entering Transfer Portal

Edwin Carter, who played only one game but had two touchdowns as a freshman in 2018, announced he’s entering the transfer portal.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith - Training Camp Day 1

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith talks to local and statewide media following a morning practice on Sept. 28.

Matthew Stevens

Former Illini DT Corey Liuget Signed To Houston Texans Practice Squad

Corey Liuget, who was a first round draft pick in 2011, was signed Monday to the practice squad of the Houston Texans.

Matthew Stevens

Gambling Website Says Lovie Smith's Seat Hottest In Big Ten

Gambling website, SportsBetting.ag, lists Lovie Smith as the Big Ten head coach most likely to be fired at the end of the 2020 season.

Matthew Stevens

All Big Ten Schools Strapping On Pads In Practice Starting Wednesday

Big Ten Conference programs will be authorized to have shoulder pads in practices starting Wednesday and fully padded practice starting the following day.

Matthew Stevens

Will the Big Ten Football Season Have COVID-19 Cancellations?

The Big Ten athletics directors aren't naive to cancellations being a likely possibility for this 2020 football season.

Matthew Stevens

MichaelSpath