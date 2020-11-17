SI.com
IlliniNow
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search

VIDEO: Illinois OC Rod Smith - Week 4 Review/Week 5 Preview - at Nebraska

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 16.

The topics included the 23-20 win at Rutgers Saturday, the quarterback situation at Illinois and the upcoming matchup at Nebraska (11 a.m., FS1).

Rod Smith
University of Illinois athletics department file photo

Rod Smith is in his third season as offensive coordinator at Illinois in 2020. Smith was hired by head coach Lovie Smith on Jan. 19, 2018, coming to Champaign-Urbana after six seasons as co-offensive coordinator at Arizona.

Rod Smith helped lead Illinois to the 2019 Redbox Bowl, the program's first bowl in five years, after two of the most memorable victories in Illini history. Illinois clinched bowl eligibility with a 37-34 win at Michigan State in the biggest comeback in program history. Illinois trailed 28-3 in the second quarter and 31-10 entering the fourth to tie the largest fourth-quarter comeback in a Big Ten game in the last 40 seasons by outscoring Michigan State 27-3 in the fourth quarter, including Daniel Barker's game-winning touchdown reception from Brandon Peters with five seconds left. Illinois' 27 fourth-quarter points were the most by an opponent in the 96-year, 544-game history of Michigan State's Spartan Stadium.

Smith also led the Fighting Illini to one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten history with a 24-23 victory over No. 6 Wisconsin on Oct. 19, 2019. Illinois entered the day as a 30-point underdog before James McCourt's 39-yard field goal as time expired sent Illini fans rushing to the Memorial Stadium field in one of the greatest Homecoming scenes in University of Illinois history. The Wisconsin victory sprung Illinois to four straight Big Ten wins, the first four-game Big Ten winning streak for the Fighting Illini since the 2001 Big Ten Championship team finished the regular season with seven straight conference victories. Illinois finished the 2019 regular season 6-6 and 4-5 in the Big Ten.

Smith engineered a huge turnaround to the Illinois offense in 2018, led by All-Big Ten running back Reggie Corbin. Corbin was third in FBS in yards per carry (8.5) during the regular season as Illinois leaped in the national rankings to 12th in rushing yards per game (+110 spots in the rankings), second in 40+ yard runs (+93), 51st in yards per play (+73) and 62nd in total offense (+64).

The revamped Illinois offense made the biggest improvement in the nation in rushing, averaging 137.4 yards more in 2018 than in 2017. The Illini averaged 243.0 rushing yards per game, good for second-best in the Big Ten and fifth on the Illinois season rushing average list.

Smith brought more than 22 years of coaching experience to Illinois and has coached in 10 bowl games. Prior to his stop at Arizona, Smith was co-offensive coordinator at Indiana (2011), quarterbacks coach at Michigan (2008-10), quarterbacks coach at West Virginia (2007), offensive coordinator at South Florida (2005-06), and quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at USF from 2001-04.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'We wanted to get Tarique Barnes on the field': Illini Going With New MLB Look

Illinois fans should likely get ready to see a lot more of sophomore linebacker Tarique Barnes in the middle of the Illini's defense.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois Coach Lovie Smith - Nov. 16

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media for his weekly media conference via Zoom video on Monday, Nov. 16.

Matthew Stevens

Lovie Smith’s Choice: Play “our starting QB” Brandon Peters or “our other QB” Isaiah Williams

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith is refusing to officially name a starting quarterback for the Illini’s upcoming game at Nebraska but is referring verbally to one player as “our starting quarterback”.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Fan Reaction - Illinois 23, Rutgers 20: How Did the First Win Provide the Illini a Present & Future?

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens breaks down all the elements of the Illinois win at Rutgers Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 23, Rutgers 20: Illini QB Isaiah Williams

Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 23-20 win at Rutgers Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

POST-GAME VIDEO - Illinois 23, Rutgers 20: Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke to local and statewide media following his team's 23-20 win at Rutgers Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

McCourt the Prophet: Illini Kicker Delivers Game-Winner at Rutgers in 23-20 Victory; Illinois improves to 1-3

Illinois senior kicker James McCourt delivers a game-winning kick with three seconds remaining propelling the Illini to its first win of the 2020 football season.

Matthew Stevens

Braggin’ Rights Game To Played in 2020; Campus Venue to be Decided by Coin Toss

For the 38th consecutive year, Illinois and Missouri will participate in a non-conference basketball game and the date of this year's matchup will be Saturday, Dec. 12.

Matthew Stevens

A Goode Day: Illini Sign 4-star Wing Luke Goode to 2021 Class

Luke Goode, a 6-foot-7 wing from Fort Wayne who committed back in April, officially signed his National Letter-of-Intent with Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood - Nov. 11

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood spoke to local and statewide media via Zoom video on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Matthew Stevens