SPRING PRACTICE No. 1 VIDEO: Illini Center Doug Kramer

SPRING PRACTICE VIDEO: Illini Center Doug Kramer

Illinois senior center Doug Kramer discussed several topics in his Zoom media conference with statewide and local media following the first day of spring practices.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior center Doug Kramer discussed several topics in his Zoom media conference with statewide and local media following the first day of spring practices.

Kramer returns for his sixth season to an Illinois offensive line that will have four starters from last year including senior tackles Vederian Lowe and senior Alex Palczewski along with sophomore guard Verdis Brown. 

Illinois returns 131 career FBS starts on its offensive line, including 80 combined starts between two tackles: Lowe (40), Palczewski (40), C Kramer (37), Brown (8), offensive tackle Julian Pearl (four) and guard Alex Pihlstrom (two).

Kramer started five games last season at center and was an All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention selection by both media and the league's coaches. 

In 2019, Kramer missed the Illini's appearance in the Redbox Bowl (the program's first bowl game in five years) with an injury, snapping a streak of 27 straight starts.

