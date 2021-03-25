Spring Practice Video: Illini CB Tony Adams

Illinois senior cornerback Tony Adams discussed several topics in his Zoom media conference with statewide and local media following the second day of spring practice.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior cornerback Tony Adams discussed several topics in his Zoom media conference with statewide and local media following the second day of spring practice.

Adams, who announced on Jan. 17 he would be returning for a fifth season at Illinois, will be slotted in at cornerback of this new Illinois defensive scheme.

In the 2020 campaign, Adams played and started six games at defensive back but missed the final two games of the season due to coronavirus protocols and contact tracing.

The Belleville native, who had 10 starts in 2019 at cornerback and nickel of Lovie Smith’s defensive scheme had been shuffled back and forth between cornerback and safety.

During the 2018 season, when Adams was a sophomore, the 6-foot and 205-pound defensive back got played in eight games with seven total starts split between safety (five starts) and cornerback (two starts).

Adams was the first Illini true freshman cornerback to start the season opener since Vontae Davis in 2006 against Eastern Illinois.