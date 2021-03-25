Spring Practice Video: Illini OLB Owen Carney Jr.

Illinois senior outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. discussed several topics in his Zoom media conference with statewide and local media following the second day of spring practice.

Carney had a breakout year this fall, finishing third in the Big Ten Conference in sacks (five) and 11th in tackles for loss (seven), earning him second team All-Big Ten accolades with the media and the league's coaches.

Carney announced on Jan. 17, just a few weeks after he announced he was entering the transfer portal, he would be returning to Illinois and its new 3-4 scheme as a stand-up pass rusher.

Carney was asked Thursday about his relationship with new outside linebacker Kevin Kane, head coach Bret Bielema and the new Illini defensive scheme.

Carney started all eight games last season at defensive end where he totaled 28 tackles, one forced fumble, two quarterback hurries, seven TFLs including and five sacks on the season.