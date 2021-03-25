FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic SportsSI.com
Search

Spring Practice Video: Illini OLB Owen Carney Jr.

Illinois senior outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. discussed several topics in his Zoom media conference with statewide and local media following the second day of spring practice.
Author:
Publish date:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. discussed several topics in his Zoom media conference with statewide and local media following the second day of spring practice.

Carney had a breakout year this fall, finishing third in the Big Ten Conference in sacks (five) and 11th in tackles for loss (seven), earning him second team All-Big Ten accolades with the media and the league's coaches.

Carney announced on Jan. 17, just a few weeks after he announced he was entering the transfer portal, he would be returning to Illinois and its new 3-4 scheme as a stand-up pass rusher.

Carney was asked Thursday about his relationship with new outside linebacker Kevin Kane, head coach Bret Bielema and the new Illini defensive scheme. 

Carney started all eight games last season at defensive end where he totaled 28 tackles, one forced fumble, two quarterback hurries, seven TFLs including and five sacks on the season.

zoom_2
Football

Spring Practice Video: Illini CB Tony Adams

zoom_1
Football

Spring Practice Video: Illini OLB Owen Carney Jr.

Screen Shot 2021-03-24 at 7.10.38 PM
Football

Bielema: Epstein & Hansen Will Not Participate in Spring + Illini Practice No. 2 Notes

zoom_0
Football

SPRING VIDEO No. 2: Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema

zoom_1
Football

SPRING PRACTICE No. 1 VIDEO: Illini WR Donny Navarro

zoom_0
Football

SPRING PRACTICE No. 1 VIDEO: Illini Center Doug Kramer

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Isaiah Williams (1) talks with quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.
Football

Illini Coaches Fine With Peters-Williams QB Battle Lasting Past Spring Ball

Illinois Fighting Illini helmet sits on the field as players stretch before the start of the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium.
Football

Illini Spring Football Roster Reveal Includes Number Changes, Positional Changes & Weight Changes