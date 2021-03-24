FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic SportsSI.com
Search

SPRING PRACTICE No. 1 VIDEO: Illini WR Donny Navarro

Illinois junior wide receiver Donny Navarro discussed several topics in his Zoom media conference with statewide and local media following the first day of spring practices.
Author:
Publish date:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois junior wide receiver Donny Navarro discussed several topics in his Zoom media conference with statewide and local media following the first day of spring practices.

Navarro returns for his fifth season of college football and fourth year at Illinois. Navarro played in all eight games last season and started three at wide receiver with eight total catches for 88 yards. 

Navarro, a 5-foot-11 and 185-pound former walk-on, rated as the No. 4 wide receiver in the nation after win over Nebraska on Nov. 21 and No. 2 among receivers with multiple receptions according Pro Football Focus. 

Navarro had 27 receptions, 345 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns following the 2019 season where he was surprised with a full scholarship by then-head coach Lovie Smith during a team meeting on Nov. 7.

Navarro had a career-high seven receptions for 49 yards at Michigan State on Nov. 9, 2019 to help Illinois win 37-34 in the biggest comeback in program history. 

zoom_1
Football

SPRING PRACTICE No. 1 VIDEO: Illini WR Donny Navarro

zoom_0
Football

SPRING PRACTICE No. 1 VIDEO: Illini Center Doug Kramer

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Isaiah Williams (1) talks with quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.
Football

Illini Coaches Fine With Peters-Williams QB Battle Lasting Past Spring Ball

Illinois Fighting Illini helmet sits on the field as players stretch before the start of the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium.
Football

Illini Spring Football Roster Reveal Includes Number Changes, Positional Changes & Weight Changes

20121204_kkt_bl2_464.0
Football

Former Illini DB Terry Hawthorne Joins Bret Bielema's Off-Field Staff

USATSI_15769556
Basketball

Ayo Dosunmu Insists on Taking Blame for NCAA 2nd Round Loss to Loyola Chicago

zoom_1
Football

SPRING PRACTICE VIDEO: Illini DC Ryan Walters

zoom_2
Football

SPRING PRACTICE VIDEO: Illini OC Tony Petersen