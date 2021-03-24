SPRING PRACTICE No. 1 VIDEO: Illini WR Donny Navarro

Illinois junior wide receiver Donny Navarro discussed several topics in his Zoom media conference with statewide and local media following the first day of spring practices.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois junior wide receiver Donny Navarro discussed several topics in his Zoom media conference with statewide and local media following the first day of spring practices.

Navarro returns for his fifth season of college football and fourth year at Illinois. Navarro played in all eight games last season and started three at wide receiver with eight total catches for 88 yards.

Navarro, a 5-foot-11 and 185-pound former walk-on, rated as the No. 4 wide receiver in the nation after win over Nebraska on Nov. 21 and No. 2 among receivers with multiple receptions according Pro Football Focus.

Navarro had 27 receptions, 345 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns following the 2019 season where he was surprised with a full scholarship by then-head coach Lovie Smith during a team meeting on Nov. 7.

Navarro had a career-high seven receptions for 49 yards at Michigan State on Nov. 9, 2019 to help Illinois win 37-34 in the biggest comeback in program history.