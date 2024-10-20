Illini now

Week 8 Big Ten Football Recap: Illinois Beats Michigan for Signature Win

The Illini will take a head of steam into this week's trip to Oregon after handling Michigan

Rich Cirminiello

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In Week 7, Illinois needed 50 points to escape Purdue. On Saturday, the Illini used a stifling D to beat back three-time defending Big Ten champ Michigan.

Illinois is proving it can adapt to circumstances and survive in more than one way. And that's a huge development entering a pivotal stretch run that begins with this week's monster opportunity at undefeated (and new AP No. 1) Oregon.

On an afternoon when the offense sputtered, producing just 80 passing yards, the defense flexed its muscles. Linebacker Gabe Jacas and defensive tackle TeRah Edwards had their best games of the year as the Illini allowed just seven points.

When one side of the ball struggles for Illinois, the other unit can pick up the slack. Here's what else we learned in the Big Ten in Week 8:

5. UCLA Making Progress

Maybe the Bruins aren't the Big Ten's worst team after all.

A week after hanging with Minnesota in a game it should have won, UCLA traveled cross-country to beat Rutgers as quarterback Ethan Garbers accounted for 431 yards, five TDs and one accurately placed punt.

4. Same Old Iowa

A week after scoring 40 points against Washington, the Hawkeyes reverted back to their more recognizable brand, managing just 12 first downs and 20 points in a stunning loss to Michigan State.

Running back Kaleb Johnson deserves more support. Patient Iowa fans deserve a capable veteran quarterback out of the portal this offseason.

3. Start Paying Attention to Wisconsin

Yes, the schedule is about to get tougher. But beating Purdue, Rutgers and Northwestern by a combined score of 117-16 the last three weeks should not be trivialized.

The Badgers have mojo, especially on defense, heading into this week's show-me game with unbeaten Penn State.

2. Lincoln, We Have a Problem

USC is in a full-blown tailspin under Lincoln Riley, with no sign of relief in sight.

The Trojans have dropped four of their last five games, blowing fourth quarter leads in all four losses. They hit a new low Saturday, squandering a 14-point lead at Maryland, losing 29-28.

1. Indiana Now Scary Good

The Hoosiers have moved beyond feel-good story. They're now a threat to win playoff games.

Indiana's 56-7 shredding of Nebraska sent a clear sign that this team is legit. On a day that quarterback Kurtis Rourke wasn't the story, the ground game churned out 215 yards and the defense created five takeaways in a stunningly comfortable rout.

