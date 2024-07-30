Full Contact: Former Illinois TE Tip Reiman Never Comfortable Practicing Without Pads
Former Illinois tight end Tip Reiman has never shied from contact on the football field.
In fact, he embraces it. Which is why he was excited about the first day of full pads Monday for the Arizona Cardinals. Reiman was the Cardinals' third-round pick in April.
Reiman expressed his excitement to Arizona Sports, a radio station out of the area.
“This is where I feel like I can be more comfortable,” Reiman said, “I feel like I got more comfortability when the pads are on than kind of trying to have more practice etiquette when they’re off.”
Reiman also shouted out the Illini in a brief moment saying they were always “going, going, going” during practices when most Power Five schools tend to go the non-contact route.
“That’s what I’ve been used to,” Reiman stated, “That’s how we practiced at Illinois a lot. It’s a hard nose deal. We’re in pads a lot.”
Reiman was a dual-threat tight end for the Illini last season. He had 19 receptions for 203 yards, but his blocking is what stood out. He is, after all, a self-proclaimed mauler. The fact he enjoys blocking is encouraging to Cardinals starting tight end Trey McBride.
"As a tight end you're required to do both, and Tip is a very talented blocker," McBride said told the Cardinals team website. "He's a big guy, and it excites me that he's willing to block because some guys come in and they don't. We can be a good duo."
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
