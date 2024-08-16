Illini Basketball Plays Ex-NCAA Tournament Opponent On Thanksgiving
The Illinois basketball nonconference schedule this season is far from easy, as it meets the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thanksgiving in Kansas City.
The matchup was made official Friday morning. It is a rare post-NFL CBS affair with marquee college hoops attached.
Similar to the Illini, Arkansas has a new coach in John Calipari, a long-time mainstay at Kentucky. He took over shortly after the Wildcats were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in March.
Illini coach Brad Underwood said his team, which reloaded the roster with five new-look transfer prospects, is excited for a test against the country's elite teams. Illinois finished No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll, losing in the Elite Eight to eventual champion UConn.
"We are thrilled for this opportunity. Playing in Kansas City – a tremendous basketball city that is near and dear to me – and taking on a great opponent in Arkansas, led by a Hall of Fame Coach in Coach Calipari, is a big test for our team," Underwood said in a statement. "It is an honor for Illinois Basketball to play on CBS on Thanksgiving Day; we know the sports world will be watching."
Calipari said he shares similar sediments to Underwood, recognizing the defending Big Ten tournament champions as a premier program.
"What a great opportunity CBS is giving Arkansas and Illinois. Thanksgiving is a day that gets all of America – whether you are a sports fan or not – watching sports on TV," Calipari said. "Playing in this time slot will provide tremendous exposure for both programs. Kansas City's T-Mobile Center is a premier arena that is located close enough that both fan bases can attend. We have a great deal of respect for Coach Underwood and his Illinois program, and we know this game will be one the whole nation will be interested in seeing."
