Illini Coach Bret Bielema Credits New Device Enhancing 'Player-Communication'
Illinois coach Bret Bielema may be entering the same rinse-and-repeat cycle as his fourth season kicks off in under three weeks, but a unique aspect of his program may change how college football is run forever.
It’s not NIL, or a brand-new television contract, which the Big Ten can lay claim to having rights to air games on FOX, CBS, NBC and Big Ten Network. It’s a sideline-oriented tablet.
Bielema spoke to local media Thursday about his thoughts on the Illini roster and expectations for the season. Above all, he emphasized the most important aspect entering the season: communication.
Illinois became the first program to use the tablet when it began fall camp in late July. Bielema said that while the device is new under NCAA standards, it has benefits.
“I like the way our guys are taking,” Bielema said regarding the team’s first scrimmage. “That’s probably the hardest thing when you have a new team is just getting a new group of voices to talk.”
Bielema said he is pleased with how the tablet allows his players to dissect everything they see on the field.
“We have the addition of not only player-communication, but also tablets,” Bielema said. “So we had tablets out last night [Wednesday] and met with our players before.”
Bielema described his team as the “guinea pigs” in the experiment, confirming that Illinois would get to use the device three times before it opens the season with Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 29.
