Illini Family Helps DC Aaron Henry Deal With 'Very Hard Week' After Sister's Death
After Friday's Big Ten opener against Nebraska, Illinois efensive coordinator Aaron Henry is taking a brief break from the team.
Henry revealed to the media his personal life took a challenging turn when he was notified days before the Illini's 30-9 win against Central Michigan of his sister's passing. Ashley Lee, 39, left behind four children.
Holding back emotions, Henry, who is in his second season since taking over for Ryan Walters, said he had full support from his key stakeholders, including coach Bret Bielema and athletic director Josh Whitman.
"It's tragic," Henry said. "The hard part for me, as her older brother, is you weren't there. That's the hard part. I just hope that she knew she was loved when she did pass."
Henry confirmed he will fly home to Florida to attend the funeral.
"I''m actually flying home [Friday] after the game to lay her to rest on Sunday," Henry said. "It was a very hard week."
It was a challenge for Bielema, who helped Henry overcome his emotions and think about the positives she brought into his life.
For now, Illinois is playing with heavier hearts entering Friday night's game in Lincoln, Neb. (8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT) on Fox as underdogs. Like Illinois, Nebraska is unbeaten through three games. Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule attempts to win his second game against Bielema and knock the No. 24-ranked Illini out of the AP Poll.
The game against Nebraska marks Illinois' first ranked-versus-ranked matchup since 2008.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99