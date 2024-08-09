Illini RB Josh McCray's Confidence Remains High Despite Injury-Filled 2023 Season
Illini running back Josh McCray often sets goals that are considered too high by his peers.
To McCray, his expectations are realistic. He always aims high.
“My goals are all the way up here,” McCray said. “I push myself each and every day. I got a lot of crazy goals, what people might call it but I don’t think it’s crazy.”
McCray has placed expectations even higher on himself after missing the final seven games last year because of a neck injury. He sees raising the bar as a chance to become a better player.
”My injuries, you can’t expect for them type of injuries to happen but they did,” McCray continued. “They didn’t take a toll on my body at all. I just got back right, got back up, rehabbed a lot. They did a great job with me, getting my body up to par making sure that I’m straight.”
Last year McCray rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns in 43 carries. His offseason consisted of dropping 12 pounds, At 235, he feels he is at a more effective weight for increased production.
”I cut some fat off my body,” McCray said. “This whole summer, I tried to really just kind of lean up and just keep a lot of muscle on me. Now, I feel like my body is ready for anything.”
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI