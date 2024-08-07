Illini RB Josh McCray Taking Pride In His Slimmer Physique
Illinois Fighting Illini running back Josh McCray is perhaps the healthiest he's ever been.
The rising senior played in the first five games last season before sustaining a neck injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
Now, he is beaming with optimism about his health from head to toe.
“My body is great,” McCray said. “This probably the best my body has ever felt. I definitely changed a lot but I’m ready.”
McCray says 10 pounds were dropped to achieve a slimmer physique.
“I’ve lost a lot of fat. So I know coming from 245, I used to be 245 and now I kind of slimmed down. I got kind of lean with it. So you know I trimmed out,” the 6-foot-1 back shared. “Right now I’m weighing like 232-235. I feel great I feel like that’s what I should have been playing the whole time.”
McCray wasn't alone last year, as injuries hampered the solid depth among the Fighting Illini running backs. Kaden Feagin was out for the final three games due to a shoulder injury while Aidan Laughery injured his knee which sidelined him for three games.
McCray is looking to return to freshman form, when he rushed for 549 yards. McCray’s healthy body, combined with good spirits, should spark for the Illini coaching staff.
Zachary Draves is a contributing writer to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI