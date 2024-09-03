Illini RB Kaden Feagin Dubbed "Unselfish" Because Of Versatility
It's not every day a running back does a little bit of everything, but Illinois' 45-0 win against Eastern Illinois demonstrated the true potential of sophomore Kaden Feagin.
Feagin finished with 108 yards, including a 29-yard scamper that helped the Illini's offensive scoring spree kick into high gear.
Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. was complimentary of Feagin's efforts, as he also saw action on special teams and as a lead blocker. Although those aspects of his performance won't necessarily show up on a traditional stat sheet, it was hard for Lunney Jr. not to notice Feagin's impact.
"Those guys are unselfish," Lunney said. "That's what our team is. It's playing without the ball that's the true tell of a guy."
Illinois improved to 4-0 under coach Bret Bielema in season openers, as the 45-0 win was the biggest shutout win since 1973 and its third win against the Panthers in program history. To add onto a dominant rushing attack, the Illini saw Luke Altmyer throw for 213 yards and four touchdowns to put an exclamation point on Week 1.
Lunney Jr. said awareness and any necessary contributions were noted, even if Feagin or another skill position player didn't share the spotlight.
"I thought our guys played with a lot of energy across the board when they didn't have the ball," Lunney said. "And that's a good sign."
Illinois attempts to keep momentum rolling when No. 19 Kansas, fresh off a 48-3 win over Lindenwood, comes into Champaign for a Saturday night matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on FS1, as the Illini is seeking revenge from last year's 34-23 loss.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99