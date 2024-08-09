Illini now

Illini RB Kaden Feagin Has Tough Time Eliminating Panda Express From New Diet

The Illini running back room is becoming smarter with a major change.

Oct 21, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Kaden Feagin (3) runs the ball against Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Alexander Smith (11) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Running back Kaden Feagin is already making the necessary changes to help boost the Illinois Fighting Illini offensive attack, which altered wins and losses a season ago.

After appearing in nine games in last year, rushing for 438 yards and two scores, Feagin attempts to stay 100 percent healthy by committing to a diet without fast-food. Illini strength coach Tank Wright and the rest of the staff are applying to their players daily.

Feagin is all-in after seeing immediate improvement since implementing the new strength and training routine.

"It's definitely a byproduct of what [strength coach Tank Wright] and his staff does," Feagin told reporters this week. "They're great at what they do. We have Nutrition Talk Thursday, just improving our diets and everything. A lot of the little stuff helps." 

The little stuff has already paid off. Feagin stopped eating fast-food, mostly notably Panda Express, in May. Along with shedding weight, he can now run 20 miles per hour on the treadmill.

"I changed up my diet a lot this past offseason, just trying to take out the fast food and different stuff like that. I'd say nutrition-wise, that helped me a lot,” he added.

Feagin said he has been pushed diligently by position coach Thad Ward ahead of the season opener against Eastern Illinois Aug. 29.

"Knowing what I did, I want to continue to get better and improve on that,” Feagin said.


Illinois is seeking its first bowl berth since Jan. 2023, where it finished 8-5.

Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99

