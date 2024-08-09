Illini RB Kaden Feagin Has Tough Time Eliminating Panda Express From New Diet
Running back Kaden Feagin is already making the necessary changes to help boost the Illinois Fighting Illini offensive attack, which altered wins and losses a season ago.
After appearing in nine games in last year, rushing for 438 yards and two scores, Feagin attempts to stay 100 percent healthy by committing to a diet without fast-food. Illini strength coach Tank Wright and the rest of the staff are applying to their players daily.
Feagin is all-in after seeing immediate improvement since implementing the new strength and training routine.
"It's definitely a byproduct of what [strength coach Tank Wright] and his staff does," Feagin told reporters this week. "They're great at what they do. We have Nutrition Talk Thursday, just improving our diets and everything. A lot of the little stuff helps."
The little stuff has already paid off. Feagin stopped eating fast-food, mostly notably Panda Express, in May. Along with shedding weight, he can now run 20 miles per hour on the treadmill.
"I changed up my diet a lot this past offseason, just trying to take out the fast food and different stuff like that. I'd say nutrition-wise, that helped me a lot,” he added.
Feagin said he has been pushed diligently by position coach Thad Ward ahead of the season opener against Eastern Illinois Aug. 29.
"Knowing what I did, I want to continue to get better and improve on that,” Feagin said.
Illinois is seeking its first bowl berth since Jan. 2023, where it finished 8-5.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99