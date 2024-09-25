Illini's Bret Bielema Responds To 'White Out Energy' Claims Ahead of Penn State Game
Illinois coach Bret Bielema did not apologize for what he said Monday afternoon during his weekly media availability.
No. 19 Illinois is days from rematching No. 9 Penn State. The Illini are seeking their third win against a ranked opponent and revenge for a 30-13 loss in Champaign last year.
Bielema has been in the profession for over a decade-plus and was mainly complimentary of Penn State's fanbase, and storied tradition. However, one comment related to "Whiteout Energy...whatever the hell that means" was taken directly out of context by the Nittany Lions' community as a disrespectful jab to the program.
Here is one example from a Penn State fanpage.
Bielema quickly responded Tuesday afternoon, citing the full story and his interpretation of the situation.
"The world we live in today where it’s easy to pick what you want to hear instead of what’s really been said," Bielema wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter). "Respect is awesome because it can never be bought or faked… it can only be earned. This ENTIRE clip should give an understanding of what I think."
Bielema recalled the first time he stepped foot into Beaver Stadium as a then-graduate assistant and admired the program despite his allegiance to his alumni school, Iowa.
"To go back [to] that moment, there was such an incredible crowd," Bielema said. "There was such an incredible crowd. I had been in the Big Ten [for] a long time. But for me as a GA, to see that [environment] was really overwhelmingly amazing, right? It's kinda like a spaceship out in the middle of nowhere. I don't know if they're going to be in blue and white or whatever they're going to be in this weekend. They're going to be dressed, right? It's probably going to be one or the other."
Bielema added he does not care what the theme of the football game is, as he is simply trying to remain unbeaten. He gave credit to the environment Penn State has built over the years.
"They're going to be calling for "Whiteout Energy," Bielema said. "Whatever the hell that means. But, I would just tell you, like, the part that really stands out to me is their fans are intelligent. They've got tradition, [which is] very similar to Nebraska. They've been doing this for a long time. Penn State fans are accustomed to great football. I remember Joe Paterno in a speech, like, he was talking about uniforms. He goes, 'I don't like our uniforms." He said, 'But, everbody knows it's Penn State., right? And I just have that in my mind of what this program has been built on. The people that have coached there. The success they've had."
Bielema's remarks may be water under the bridge by the time kickoff occurs Saturday night. However, one thing is certain: Bielema supposed hatred for Penn State is the furthest from truth.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99
