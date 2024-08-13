Illini's Dylan Rosiek Earns Dick Butkus Watch List Spot For Most Impactful Linebacker
The Illinois Fighting Illini football program continues to stack up more accolades.
This time, it came in the form of the Dick Butkus Watch List for 2024, which saw linebacker Dylan Rosiek earn a spot amongst the nation's best at his position.
Rosiek's addition was announced Tuesday morning, per an Illinois Athletics press release. Rosiek secured a conference-high four forced fumbles and finished with the fourth-most for the program in a single season. If he were to win the award, he would join the likes of Dana Howard and Kevin Hardy in program lore as one of the best linebackers in team history.
Entering his junior season, Rosiek attempts to build off the momentum from 2023. Despite Illinois finishing one win short of back-to-back bowl appearances, Rosiek showed the potential impact he could leave as a program legend. Rosiek secured 82 tackles a season ago, good enough to lead his team. He also started eight of 12 games, finishing eighth in the Big Ten with 70 solo tackles and had nine in one game vs. then-No. 7 Penn State in Champaign.
Rosiek joins a hefty list of fellow teammates who are now part of various watch lists, including running back Kaden Feagin, running back Josh McCray, wideout Zakhari Franklin, tight end Cole Rusk (out for the season), and linebacker Kenenna Odeluga.
Illinois opens nonconference play with three-straight home games (Eastern Illinois, Kansas and Central Michigan) before traveling to Nebraska for its Big Ten opener.
Kickoff against Eastern Illinois is set for Thursday, Aug. 29, beginning at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.
