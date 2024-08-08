Illini TE Cole Rusk Will Miss The Season Due To A Knee Injury
Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk announced on social media he will miss this season after sustaining a knee injury.
He posted on X: "Dear Illini fans, after a great offseason and tons of excitement to live out a lifelong dream this season, I'm saddened to say I've suffered a season-ending knee injury. I'm already looking forward to coming back even better than before, and I'm in great hands here. I trust in God's timing and am still incredibly excited for our team to do big things this year. I came here to help us win, and I will do whatever it takes."
Rusk transferred to Illinois from Murray State. He was expected to be a integral part of the tight end rotation after the departure of starter Tip Reiman to the NFL. At Murray State, Rusk was named to the FCS Third Team All American with 39 receptions for 507 yards along with six touchdowns.
The opening for starting tight end was seemingly his as Rusk was looked at as the guy bringing in a physical style the Fighting Illini was looking for. His absence means the position remains up for grabs with Henry Boyer and Tanner Arkin now the best remaining options.
Both have experience, but are blocking tight ends.
Nevertheless, Rusk's absence is a big blow to the Fighting Illini with the start of the season approaching.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI