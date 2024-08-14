Illini To Face Long-Time Blue Blood In Nationally-Televised Matchup
The Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball program has a date with one of the nation's best teams this season.
On Wednesday, an athletic department release confirmed Illinois, which advanced to the Elite Eight last season, faces the Duke Blue Devils Feb. 22.
The game will air nationally on FOX as part of the SentinelOne Classic. It is the third straight season Illinois travels to Madison Square Garden in New York City, having gone 3-1 in Brad Underwood's tenure at Illinois.
It will arguably be the Illini's toughest test of the regular season by that point. The Blue Devils finished last season ranked ninth, and, similarly to Illinois, also made a deep NCAA Tournament run before losing in the Elite Eight.
Illinois seeks repeated success from last season despite losing the majority of its production. Underwood has guided Illinois since 2017, completely changing the culture of the program in the process. Illinois has been the winningest team in the Big Ten over the past few seasons and normally cracks a 20-win threshold.
Besides Duke, Illinois has a loaded nonconference schedule that will see it face the likes of Tennessee, as the Illini will be seeking revenge from a loss in Knoxville. It will also face Arkansas Thanksgiving day, as it ended Illinois' 2022-23 season in tournament action, along with an anually date with Missouri.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99