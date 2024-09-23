Illini WR Pat Bryant Points To His Team's 'Huge Spark' Amidst 4-0 Start
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant is finally getting his big break.
Thus far, he has helped lead his team to a 4-0 start and two ranked wins. His two-touchdown performance Friday night in Lincoln, Neb. was indicative of what scouts, media members and pundits thought he could become – a big-play receiver.
Bryant's winning touchdown in Illinois' 31-24 overtime win against the then-ranked No. 22 Cornhuskers silenced 90,000-plus at Memorial Stadium.
The expectations have continued for Illinois. For the second consecutive week, it remains an intricate part of the AP Top 25 at No. 19.
Bryant said he is taking it one game at a time and not taking anything for granted. He credited coach Bret Bielema for how Illinois has handled adversity thus far.
"Last week was the best practice we had since I've been here," Bryant said. "Coach B gave us a day off just to get our bodies back but the second day was full throttle."
The grind of college football is not for everyone, which Bryant recognizes. Even if there are still doubters, Bryant said what is most important is how those around the program are reacting to the recent success.
"I feel like this team has a huge spark," Bryant said. "Like coach B said, we've got a huge chip on our shoulders."
The proverbial chip carries over into Week 5. Illinois remains on the road as it attempts to knock off unbeaten Penn State in Happy Valley. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT as part of NBC's "Big Ten Saturday Night" package.
Once again, the Illini are not favored. At press time, they enter the matchup 17-point underdogs. It's the third rematch game of the season and the third time in four seasons the two teams will play each other.
Bielema is 1-1 against the Nittany Lions since arriving in Champaign. Illinois lost 30-13 last season at Memorial Stadium. Two years prior, the Illini beat Penn State 20-18 in nine overtimes to earn their third win of an eventual 5-7 season.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached atzainbando99@gmail.comor follow him on X @zainbando99