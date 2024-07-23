Illinois' Bret Bielema Wants To See Receiver Pat Bryant Have Strong Ending To College Career
Illinois receiver Pat Bryant is on quite a trajectory as he begins his final season.
In June 2020, he committed to the Fighting Illini to play under then coach Lovie Smith. After Smith was fired in December, there was a good chance he would have reconsidered another program.
Ultimately, coach Bret Bielema was hired to take over. Bryant decided to stay to the delight of Bielema.
"Pat Bryant was actually signed on a Wednesday to come to Illinois and I didn't become head coach until that Friday," he said Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days.
"He stayed committed, even during the transition and I was able to obtain him without recruiting him. We started the journey together."
Since, Bryant has proven himself as one of the Fighting Illini's top wide receivers.
After forgoing a shot at the NFL draft last year, Bryant has the chance to finish what he started. In addition to an expected top notch season, he is also set to get his degree in Recreation, Sport, & Tourism in the fall.
Bielema has always thought highly of Bryant's potential. He would like to see him in the NFL after his days at Illinois are over.
"If he has a year that I think he is capable of having and have a chance to play beyond the University of Illinois in the NFL," Bielema said.
The NFL plus a degree sounds like a good way to go out.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.