Illinois Fans React To Departure Of Coleman Hawkins, $2 Million NIL Deal
The Illinois Fighting Illini knew forward Coleman Hawkins was on his way out the door, whether it was for the NBA or transfer portal.
News broke Friday that Hawkins committed to play for the Kansas State Wildcats while signing one of the most lucrative NIL deals in collegiate basketball. Illinois supporters showed nothing but unwavering support for his decision, captivating the loyalty of the fanbase.
Former teammate Marcus Domask couldn't miss out on the fun once he heard the news of the reported $2 million NIL deal. He posted to X, joking, "Lunch on you???? @colehawk23." The former Illini forward had more earning power through seeking NIL deals at the NCAA level. The multi-million from NIL is far more than what Hawkins would have received as an undrafted NBA free agent. He was projected as a late-second rounder.
The one downside for Illinois fans is Hawkins' arrival makes the Wildcats a serious threat in the Big 12. He will bolster the frontcourt after averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for Illinois last season. The forward is joined in the K-State portal by players including Achor Achor (Samford), Baye Fall (Arkansas), and Brendan Hausen (Villanova). It seems as though a connection is being formed between Fighting Illini and Wilcat fans, thanks to Hawkins.
His time with Illinois did not end on the highest note, as he recorded five points and four rebounds in the loss to eventual champion UConn in the Elite Eight. However, it's clear everyone in the organization is wishing him nothing but the best in the future.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributor for Illini Now. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or on Instagram @anthony.pasciolla.