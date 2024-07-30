Illinois Fighting Illini Searching For Perfect Tight End Fit In Post-Tip Reiman Era
The University of Illinois recently lost tight end Tip Reiman three months ago to the NFL.
His departure means the search for a replacement begins this fall during training camp. The Illini began preseason practices Monday night.
Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney said he is excited about the room that includes Henry Boyer, Tanner Arkin, Cole Rusk, Carson Goda, and Nate Guinn.
”That room, it’s not all together that unique for all of them to be in different shapes and sizes because that’s how you recruit that position,” said Lunney, “It’s hard to cookie-cutter tight ends because they have a lot of different body styles and strengths.”
In recent years, the tight end position has evolved into a weapon that is used as a blocker and dual-threat receiver. Teams now search for a multipurpose athlete at the position.
Lunney is looking forward to the competition. Boyer, a sophomore from Chicago, is coming off a strong spring and summer. Now, the Illini are ready to see the real thing.
“I’m looking forward to see what he’s doing at full speed," Lunney said.
The 6-foot-6, 270 pound Boyer averaged 6.7 yards on three catches in limited action last year. He and Arkin have the most experience in the Big Ten. Last year Arkin made three starts in 12 appearances,
Goda and Rusk are trying to make impacts after transferring. Last year Rusk had 507 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. Goda caught 122 passes in three seasons at Division II St. Anselm before making the move.
It's up to Lunney to find ways to utilize them all.
“It’s my job to find those strengths and enhance those," Lunney said. "There will be plenty of opportunities for them to show us what they can do in camp."
