Illinois Freshman Morez Johnson Catches Brad Underwood's Eye in Summer Scrimmages
When it comes to banging the boards and penetrating the paint, Illini freshman Morez Johnson is tenacious as they come.
The 6-foot-9 center out of Thornton Township (Ill.) High School is hard at work looking to prove he belongs by using his size and strength to his advantage. He's shown that during summer workouts since his arrival on campus in Champaign.
"Morez has led us in rebounding every single day," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "He's impacted us. He's 242 pounds, very physical."
Last year Johnson led Thornton to the Class 3A quarterfinals, averaging 17.2 points and 14.1 rebounds. He also finished with 29 double-doubles in 34 game, including 30 points,17 rebounds, six blocks, and four assists in a 67-60 win over Miles North on Jan. 15.
The Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and the state's prestigious Mr. Basketball honor were awarded to Johnson last spring. He was also a three-time All-State selection.
Johnson will have every opportunity to compete for playing time once practices begin this fall. The Illini have basically an entire new roster, meaning everyone enters training camp at the same starting line.
Underwood admits they have 10 potential players who could see time in the starting lineup. There's no reason to believe Johnson couldn't be one of them this season. He is one player who could help the Illini improve on last year's finish after losing to eventual champion UConn in the Elite Eight.
Zachary Draves is a contributor for Illini Now.
