Illinois Schedule Preview, Sept. 20: Run Offense Key Against Nebraska In Big Ten Opener
The Illinois Fighting Illini begin Big Ten play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road in Lincoln.
The Illini are looking for a little payback after losing 20-7 in Champaign. The Cornhuskers lead the series 14-6-1.
The biggest takeaway from last year's loss was a sluggish offensive performance, especially the running game. The Illini game were outgained 159-21 on the ground. Though they did win the battle in passing yards 289-154, the Illini must prove they can run the ball.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer is effective as a dual-threat. There's also running back Kaden Feagin, who is back after missing the second half of the season because of a shoulder injury. He carried 95 times for 428 yards and two touchdowns but was limited in the spring after undergoing surgery.
The Illini could use some good production out of junior running back Josh McCray, who accumulated 156 total yards last season.
McCray played only five games last season as a sophomore after a neck injury led to a redshirt. After a healthy return in April, he has his sights set on starting the season on a good note against the Illini's strongest defensive test to date.
The trio of Altmyer, Feagin and McCray possess a unique combination of athleticism and can lead the Fighting Illini to redeem themselves against one of their biggest rivals.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
