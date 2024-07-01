Illinois Schedule Preview, Sept. 7: Illini Looks to Rebound At Home Against Kansas
The Illinois Fighting Illini will have their first real test of the season as they are set to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 7 during Family Weekend.
One year ago, the Fighting Illini were defeated by the Jayhawks 34-23 on their home field. They come into this game 3-3 against the Jayhawks since they started playing against each back in 1892. The Fighting Illni last defeated the Jayhawks on October 5, 1929 by a score of 25-0.
They will have their work cut out for them as the veteran Jayhawks will come into the game fielding almost 30 returning senior players that were instrumental in them going 9-3 and winning the Guarantee Rate Bowl.
Meanwhile, the Illini are fostering a fairly younger squad, but still have some bright spots and signs of improvement that can help them stay in contention.
The key this season is junior quarterback Luke Altmyer. Last year against the Jayhawks he had two rushing touchdowns, including a school-record 72-yard run. His dual-threat ability can help set the tone.
Another big factor is the offensive line, led by junior center Josh Kreutz, to stay in tact and build on the modest improvements from last year. This will keep Altmyer from exhausting himself rushing, freeing time for junior receiver Hank Beatty or sophomore Malik Elzy to generate offense.
The potential is there, it just needs to blossom.
Zachary Draves is a contributor for Illini Now.
