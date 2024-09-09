Illinois Upset Causes 'Rushed' Emotion For Scott Roommates, Luke Altmyer
Illinois' 23-17 upset against then-No. 19 Kansas last Saturday was part of a slew of unexpected outcomes across Week 2.
For a program still seeking long-term success, it meant everything to quarterback Luke Altmyer and defensive backs Miles and Xavier Scott.
The Scott roommates contributed to a colossal evening defensively, which included a game-changing interception returned for a touchdown by Xavier Scott just before halftime. This play put Illinois ahead 13-10 while providing hope to its first sold-out Memorial Stadium crowd since 2016.
When the clock hit zeros, students from the "Block I" section of the stadium rushed the field to celebrate with the team, which Miles Scott said is a rairity during his time in Champaign thus far.
"It was fun," Miles Scott said. "I think that was the first time they came on the field since Iowa 2022."
The Iowa win Miles Scott referenced was part of Bret Bielema's only bowl-bound team in his tenure thus far, finishing 8-5 in 2022-23. Notable wins included Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, the first time Illinois had defeated all four in one season since 1983.
As for Xavier Scott, he said his celebration began as a blur before jubilation began to set in.
"Those guys kind of rushed me a little bit," Xavier Scott said. "I felt like I was going to pass out in the crowd but I kept my composure and just took pictures with all the guys. I appreciated the fans coming out and supporting us."
Altmyer's approach was slightly different. Although he eventually celebrated with his teammates after keeping his non-interception streak alive, he immediately began to look for his family, he said.
"A lot of my family came up," Altmyer said. "... My little brother came up to me and gave me the biggest hug. My friends followed up and my older brother was here. They picked me right up. That was just a special moment, something that I will remember more than the plays that were made out there honestly. It was just really cool."
Illinois attempts to remain unbeaten Saturday against Central Michigan (1-1) before beginning Big Ten play against No. 23 Nebraska Sept. 20 in Lincoln.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI.
