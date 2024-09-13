Illinois vs. Central Michigan Week 3: Live Stream, Betting Odds, More
Illinois (2-0) attempts to maintain a fast start as it closes out non-conference play against Central Michigan (1-1).
The game is the first meeting in program history between the two schools. Illini faces a MAC opponent for the second consecutive season.
Illinois is fresh off a 23-17 win against then-No. 19 ranked Kansas last Saturday night from a soldout Memorial Stadium in Champaign. It was the school's first home sellout since 2016 and the first ranked victory against a nonconference opponent since 2011.
Illinois last enjoyed back-to-back winning seasons in 2010 and 2011. Coach Bret Bielema is trying to establish consistent winning on a regular basis. Bielema was hired after the departure of ex-Bears coach Lovie Smith ahead of the 2021 season. Thus far, Bielema has slowly built a contending program.
Entering Week 3, Illinois barely missed out on cracking the AP Top 25 Poll but can put itself in a comfortable position entering the end of the month. Road matchups against Nebraska a week from Friday and Penn State Sept. 28 await, two opponents who beat them by double-digits last season.
"To be a 2-0 football team here at Illinois out of the gate is an awesome feeling," Bielema said. "The chance to play a Homecoming game against Central Michigan and hopefully get that crowd back to a similar state should be exciting. It'll be an 11 o'clock kickoff, which will be the first one for us this year, so that's a challenge for our guys. There are a lot of things to be excited about."
Regarding Saturday's game, the Illini's momentum is at a level unseen in several years, Quarterback Luke Altmyer attempts to keep his no-interception streak alive. Meanwhile, the defense, which forced several key turnovers last week, including a pick-six from Xavier Scott, looks to carry the team once again.
Here are all the essentials ahead of Saturday's Homecoming date with the Chippewas.
How To Bet On Illinois vs. Central Michigan
Illinois is a -1200 moneyline favorite, according to the Alton Telegraph, while the comeback on Central Michigan is +750. This is the second game this season in which the Illini have been favored, cashing as betting underdogs last week. The line sits at Illinois -18.5, per DraftKings. Odds are subject to change.
How To Watch Illinois vs. Central Michigan
For the first time this season, an Illinois game won't be on traditional broadcast television. Peacock will exclusively stream the game, which requires a subscription to watch it unfold. Kickoff begins at noon ET/11 a.m. CT.
How To Buy Illinois vs. Central Michigan Tickets
Tickets for the Homecoming matchup are still available through SeatGeek despite student season tickets officially selling out earlier this week.
Upcoming Illinois Schedule
After Illinois faces Central Michigan, Big Ten play officially begins. The Illini's next home matchup will see Purdue and Ryan Walters come to town Oct. 12, as Bielema is still seeking revenge from the last few seasons.
