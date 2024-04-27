Jer'Zhan Newton Ready For Reunion With Illinois Teammate Jartavius Martin On The Washington Commanders
Former Illinois Fighting Illini defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton won't have to worry about finding a tour guide when he joins the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders took him with the No. 36 pick Friday in the NFL Draft, meaning he is reuniting with Illini teammate Jartavius Martin. It is the second straight draft the Commanders selected a former Illinois player in the second round. A safety, Martin was chosen at No. 47 last year.
"And I mean, of course my teammate from a few years back, Quan Martin's, on the team, so I've been watching games," Newton said on a conference call with reporters. "I watch everybody on the defense, especially defensive line."
Newton said he had yet to speak with Martin because he was too busy enjoying the moment.
"Nah, not yet. I've been taking pictures with the family, just excited, sharing a moment with them," Newton said. "But, I know me and rich homie [Martin] will go link up soon."
Newton was projected to go in the first round but became one of the steals of the second. Some believe teams stayed away because of a foot injury he sustained during last season. Newton said the injury healed up and he's ready to go with his new team.
"I'm fully healed now. I'm fully ready to go," Newton said. "The injury happened midseason, got surgery on it in January, healed up, fully healed, then I did a Pro Day back in Illinois and ever since then I've been ready to go."