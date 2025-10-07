Former Illini Adrien Dumont de Chassart Wins Event With Record-Breaking Round
Former Illinois golfer Adrien Dumont de Chassart turned pro just over three years ago, and on Sunday, he had his best pro performance yet, winning the Compliance Solutions Championship. But Dumont de Chassart didn't just win – he dominated, finishing with a round of 33 under par, setting the 72-hole record on the Korn Ferry Tour.
As a result, not only did Dumont de Chassart add a trophy to his case, but he also punched his ticket back to the PGA Tour after recording his second career win on the organization's developmental circuit.
Who is Adrien Dumont de Chassart?
A native of Belgium, Dumont de Chassart was a member of the Illinois Men's Golf team from 2018 to 2023, during which he was named the Big Ten Golfer of the Year three times and earned NCAA All-American honors in his senior year. After graduating, Dumont de Chassart turned pro and has had some early success.
Which pro tournaments has he won?
Dumont de Chassart has now won a pair pro tournaments, both on the Korn Ferry Tour. He earned his first win at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in June 2023, shortly after he turned pro. His second came this weekend when he won the Compliance Solutions Championship by seven strokes.
Has Dumont de Chassart ever played on the PGA Tour?
Yes. Dumont de Chassart participated in the U.S. Open as an amateur in 2022 but failed to make the halfway cut. By dominating the field over the weekend, not only did he qualify for the PGA Tour, he also jumped from No. 26 to No. 6 in KFT points.
What Dumont de Chassart's success means for the Illini golf program
The short answer here is "a lot." Dumont de Chassart will be joining former Illini Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry and Nick Hardy on the big tour, and he is slowly, surely making a name for himself. More alums playing, and ideally competing, on tour improves the program's visibility and reputation as a pro pipeline – an especially important factor for a Midwest school hoping to continute standing shoulder to shoulder with college golf's powers in the West and South.
As of late August, after Illini coach Mike Small went to work via the transfer portal in the offseason, Illinois was ranked No. 11 in the NCAA preseason men's golf rankings. Small landed not one but two difference-makers via the portal in third-team All-American selection Dane Huddleston (Utah Valley) and Freddie Turnell (Little Rock). Plus, Illinois brings back its top golfer from last year in Max Herendeen, who tied for second overall at the Windon Memorial Classic at the end of September.