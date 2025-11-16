How to Watch Illinois Women's Basketball vs. Murray State (Game 4)
The Illinois women's basketball team (2-1) is back in Champaign and aiming to rebound after a well-contested road loss at Oregon State. Late-game execution proved costly in Corvallis – an understandable hurdle for a young roster still learning how to close out tight games. But it also gave Illini coach Shauna Green plenty of teaching points heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Murray State (2-1).
This meeting with the Racers offers Illinois a timely chance to reset, tighten up some details and regain momentum before the schedule gets thorny again. One of the brightest storylines through the early season has been the breakout play of sophomore Berry Wallace, who has emerged as Illinois’ most dynamic scoring threat. The Illini will need more of her dynamic scoring as they learn who else can be counted on for regular contributions.
How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Murray State Racers
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) vs. Murray State Racers (2-1)
- What: Non-conference matchup
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. CT
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- Promotion: Field Trip Day | free admission | pregame activity fair
- TV/streaming: B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. Use code "BESTDEAL50" for 50 percent off an annual pass. To purchase a subscription, click here. For more information, visit bigtenplus.com.)
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Last season: Illinois went 22-10 overall and finished fifth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with an 11-7 conference record in coach Shauna Green's third season in Champaign. The Illini won their first-round NCAA Tournament game – the program's first in 25 years – after winning the inaugural 2024 Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) a year earlier. Murray State went 25-8 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
- Series history: Illinois is 2-0 and won the last matchup 84-52 back in 2018.
What to know about Murray State
Murray State enters Tuesday’s matchup with Illinois as a team still defining itself after an NCAA Tournament appearance last season. The Racers lost several key contributors from that postseason run, and this year’s group features new players stepping into larger roles. Even given the turnover, league expectations remain high – Murray State was picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference in the preseason poll.
The Racers opened the season with a 2-0 start before suffering their first setback, a decisive loss to South Dakota State. That result highlighted the adjustment period the program is navigating as it rebuilds around its new core.
The clear leader so far has been junior guard Haven Ford, who has emerged as Murray State’s top scorer through the first three games. She anchors the offense and will be the primary focus for Illinois on Tuesday. Slowing down Ford and limiting her touches will be critical for the Illini as they look to handle a Murray State team that still carries an NCAA Tournament pedigree.