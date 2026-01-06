How to Watch Illinois WBB vs. No. 19 Ohio State: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

The Illinois women's basketball team (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) is back home and will be aiming to steady itself after a narrow loss to a strong Michigan State squad – and the timing could not be better. The Illini welcome the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) to Champaign in a Big Ten matchup that offers an immediate chance to reset the tone of conference play. Close losses can linger, but they can also sharpen focus – and Illinois will be eager to prove that its recent performance was a step forward, not a setback.

Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll: Berry Wallace



Under coach Shauna Green, this Illinois team has continued to show growth, resilience and a competitive edge. Green’s influence has been evident in the Illini’s defensive intensity and overall composure, even against ranked opponents. Now back at home, they can look forward to feeding off the energy of the State Farm Center and trying to turn that effort into a complete performance.

Ohio State – physical, disciplined and capable of punishing mistakes – presents a familiar Big Ten challenge. That makes this matchup another important measuring stick early in the conference slate. For Illinois, the goal is simple: clean up the small details, protect home court and remind the league that this program is trending in the right direction.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (13-2, 3-1) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2, 3-1)

Illinois Fighting Illini (13-2, 3-1) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2, 3-1) What: Conference matchup

Conference matchup When: Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. CT Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois Promotion: We Back Pat Game | Raise awareness for Pat Summit Foundation

TV/streaming: B1G+

Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); ; Last week: Illinois went 1-1 last week, pulling off a huge upset over Maryland before dropping a game at Michigan State on Sunday. Ohio State went 2-0, pummelling Purdue on the road and taking care of business against Rutgers at home.

Illinois went 1-1 last week, pulling off a huge upset over Maryland before dropping a game at Michigan State on Sunday. Ohio State went 2-0, pummelling Purdue on the road and taking care of business against Rutgers at home. Series history: Illinois is 20-59 all time against Ohio State. The Buckeyes won 83-74 in their most recent matchup, in Columbus last season.

What to know about Ohio State

The Buckeyes have made four straight NCAA Tournaments and appear well on their way to a fifth consecutive bid, a testament to one of the most consistent programs in the Big Ten. That level of stability and success makes Ohio State a formidable test for Illinois, especially as conference play begins to tighten.

The Buckeyes are led by sophomore guard Jaloni Cambridge, who is averaging 19.4 points per game and has emerged as one of the league’s most dynamic scorers. Her ability to create offense at all three levels puts constant pressure on opposing defenses. If the Illini want to get back to their winning ways, limiting Cambridge’s impact will be priority No. 1. Containing her dribble penetration and forcing the ball out of her hands could be the swing factor in a game in which margins are likely to be thin.