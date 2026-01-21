How to Watch Illinois WBB vs. No. 24 Nebraska: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

Illinois is back on the road, and the travel grind continues with a trip to Nebraska for the Illini’s third away game in their past four outings. After nearly a full week off, the Illini (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) should be fresh and in the frame of mind to put together their first back-to-back wins since launching an 11-game winning streak that began way back in November. The Cornhuskers (14-4, 3-4) are the first of three consecutive ranked opponents the Illini will face – two on the road – in what figures to be their toughest stretch of the regular season.

Illinois enters the game coming off a narrow home victory against Northwestern, a result that wasn’t flashy but still mattered in the standings. Those are the types of wins that keep seasons on track, especially for a team about to embark on a three-game grinder. Now, the challenge shifts to doing it away from home against a physical and disciplined Cornhuskers squad that traditionally plays well in Lincoln.

With rest, confidence and urgency all converging, Illinois is in strong position to claim its first road win over a ranked opponent this season and possibly re-enter the AP Top 25 if all goes well at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); ; Last week: Illinois went 1-1 last week, dropping a tough one against Michigan in Ann Arbor and taking down Northwestern at home. Nebraska went 0-2 last week, losing at home to UCLA and on the road at Michigan State.

Illinois went 1-1 last week, dropping a tough one against Michigan in Ann Arbor and taking down Northwestern at home. Nebraska went 0-2 last week, losing at home to UCLA and on the road at Michigan State. Series history: Illinois is 7-24 all time against Nebraska and dropped the teams' most recent meeting, a 74-70 loss in last season’s Big Ten Tournament.

What to know about Nebraska

The Cornhuskers have quietly built one of the more stable women’s basketball programs in the Big Ten, reaching the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons and positioning themselves to make it three in a row this year. Nebraska burst out of the gate with a 12-0 start, showcasing depth and physicality on both ends of the floor, though the toll of conference play has slowed its momentum. The Huskers have dropped four of their past six games, a reminder of just how unforgiving the Big Ten schedule can be once January arrives.

For Nebraska, everything starts with sophomore guard Britt Prince, who is averaging 18.2 points per game and consistently puts pressure on defenses with her scoring ability. She is capable of taking over stretches of a game if allowed to get comfortable, especially at home. For Illinois, limiting Prince’s touches and forcing the ball out of her hands will be critical if the Illini want to leave Lincoln with a hard-earned road victory.