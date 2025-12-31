How to Watch Illinois WBB vs. No. 7 Maryland: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

Illinois women’s basketball tips off the new year with its toughest challenge yet, hosting undefeated Maryland (14-0, 2-0 Big Ten) in a game that should be revealing. Illinois has looked the part early, opening Big Ten play at 2-0 and building momentum behind confident offense and improving defensive consistency. Now comes the measuring stick.

The Terrapins enter the game with an unblemished record and firmly established as one of the premier programs in women’s college basketball, bringing depth, athleticism and postseason expectations into Champaign. For Illinois, this matchup is less about protecting a record and more about announcing itself as a legitimate Big Ten contender. A strong showing would send a message that the Illini are ready to play on the conference’s biggest stages.

Here's more information about Thursday's Illinois-Maryland matchup:

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (12-1, 2-0) vs. Maryland Terrapins (14-0, 2-0)

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-1, 2-0) vs. Maryland Terrapins (14-0, 2-0) What: Conference matchup

Conference matchup When: Saturday, Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. CT

Saturday, Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. CT Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois Promotion: Pack the House | Postgame autographs until the line is gone

B1G+

Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); ; Last week: Illinois took care of business on the road at Purdue, winning 83-73 to mark the best start in program history. Maryland came back from the holiday break and pummeled Wisconsin at home 97-59 to extend its win streak.

Illinois took care of business on the road at Purdue, winning 83-73 to mark the best start in program history. Maryland came back from the holiday break and pummeled Wisconsin at home 97-59 to extend its win streak. Series history: Illinois is 1-17 all time against Maryland, but the one win did come last season in Champaign, as the Illini eked out a 66-65 victory.

What to know about Maryland

The Terrapins ended last season in the Sweet 16, marking their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, and Maryland has shown no signs of slowing down. One of the most consistent powers in women’s college basketball, it entered the year picked second in the Big Ten preseason poll and has backed up that designation with an undefeated 14-0 start. It hasn’t come without its share of stress, though. The Terps were pushed to the limit in their conference opener at Minnesota, escaping with a 100-99 overtime win – proof that although they are elite, they’re not invincible.

Maryland’s attack is driven by junior guard Oluchi Okanawana, who averages 16.4 points and serves as the engine of the Terrapins' offense. She sets the tone with her pace and ability to make tough shots when possessions break down. If Illinois wants to pull off a statement win, slowing Okanawana has to be priority No. 1.

For the Illini, this matchup is about more than just one game in the standings. It’s a chance to prove that its strong start and 2-0 Big Ten mark translate against one of the league’s gold standards. A competitive performance – or better yet, a win – would signal that the Illini belong in the national conversation and are ready to be a force on the women’s college basketball stage.