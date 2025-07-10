Illini Duo to Represent Home Nations at 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup
With Illinois women’s basketball continuing to make inroads as a national player, the program will also be well-represented on the international stage this summer, as sophomore Irene Noya Catoira and freshman Cearah Parchment have both been selected to compete in the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, which begins Saturday (July 12–20) in Brno, Czechia.
Noya Catoira, a 6-foot-3 forward from Vilagarcia de Arousa, Spain, earned a spot on Spain’s 14-player roster following a series of minicamps and international tune-up tournaments. One of seven NCAA Division I athletes on the final squad, she brings valuable experience from her time with the Spanish national program.
Noya Catoira previously competed in the Ciudad de Toledo International Tournament at age 15 and helped lead Spain to a runner-up finish at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 U17 Europe Cup. Before arriving in Champaign, she also played for Segle XXI in the Spain-LF2 league, winning back-to-back Group B regular season titles.
Parchment, a 6-foot-3 freshman from Whitby, Ontario, will suit up for Team Canada after a strong showing during training camp and exhibition play in Portugal. A mid-year enrollee at Illinois and top-40 national recruit per espnW HoopGurlz, Parchment brings her own international experience as well. She previously competed in the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship, and was named a BWB All-Star at the 2024 BWB Americas camp.
Spain will play out of Group D alongside host Czechia, Japan and Argentina, while Canada will compete in Group B with Portugal, Nigeria and China. Both Noya Catoira and Parchment will have the opportunity to test themselves against the world’s best young talent as they gear up for their upcoming seasons in Champaign.
Their development this summer could pay immediate dividends for an Illinois squad with high expectations after last season's NCAA Tournament appearance. With a strong mix of returning talent and new additions, ]coach Shauna Green’s club appears poised to take another step forward and contend in the BIg Ten and beyond.